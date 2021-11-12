Indian Women's Team to Begin 2022 CWG Against Australia

The Indian women’s Cricket team is scheduled to face Australia in the opening match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on 29 July while the final will be played on 7 August, as announced by the event organisers on Friday.

This is the first time that women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games with the format same as T20.

"The women's cricket T20 competition will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium from the 29 July, with the bronze and gold medal matches taking place on 7 August," said the ECB in a statement.