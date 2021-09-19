Fair to Say the Next Frontier is Women's IPL: Ellyse Perry

"I know there's been a lot of dabbling with it in terms of exhibition IPL matches for women. So, at some point it's about pulling the trigger and putting together a full competition and hopefully that's not too far off. I'm sure the Indian girls would absolutely love that to be the case," Ellyse was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday.



"It's been wonderful having a number of them playing in the WBBL over the last few years. At this stage it's looking like they'll be involved again this year, so reciprocally it'd be wonderful to be involved in a competition over there. The IPL takes precedence in men's cricket and I think it's got the capacity to be just as big in many ways in the women's game," added Ellyse.



Australian players participated in women's T20 Challenge in 2018, before missing out on the 2019 and 2020 editions. Indian players have been present in the WBBL and took part in the The Hundred this year when many Australians pulled out. The 30-year-old Ellyse mentioned that starting cricket leagues for women brings wonderful opportunities in terms of business, entertainment and growing the sport in the world.