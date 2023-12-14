India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs SA Live

India is gearing up to play against South Africa on Thursday, 14 December 2023. The third match of the T20I series is set to be played in Johannesburg. Both teams are gearing up to put up a tough fight. Fans can take a look at the India vs South Africa match schedule to watch their favourite players live in action.

India's tour of South Africa 2023 includes three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches. The third T20I match between India and South Africa is set to happen on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav is ready to lead team India in the T20I series against South Africa. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming match to see which team will win.