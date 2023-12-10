India vs South Africa T20I Live Streaming Today: When & Where To Watch

When will the first India vs South Africa T20I match be played?

The first India vs South Africa T20I match will be played today, 10 December 2023.

At what time will the first India vs South Africa T20I match be played?

The first IND vs SA T20 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the first India vs South Africa T20I match be played?

The first India vs South Africa T20I match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs South Africa series in India?

Star Sports will live telecast the IND vs SA series in India.

How can the fans watch the India vs South Africa series live online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa matches on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How can fans watch the India vs South Africa series for free in India?

Doordarshan will live telecast South Africa vs India cricket matches on its terrestrial network for free.