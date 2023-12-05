WPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Women's Premier League?

Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and More.
Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction Date and Time: The auction of the second edition of TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to take place on Saturday, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 is expected to start in February or March next year. The first edition of Women's Premier League was won by Mumbai Indians after defeating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final match.
A total of 165 players from five franchises including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go under the hammer during the auction. 104 Indian players and 61 overseas players will take part in the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday.
Each team has capacity of taking 30 players with 9 slots reserved for overseas players. Besides, the number of total capped players is 56, while as the uncapped players is 109.The team with the highest purse of Rs 5.95 crore balance is Gujarat Giants. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse balance of Rs 2.1 crore. Delhi Capitals will go into the auction with a purse balance of Rs Delhi Capitals.
Talking about the retained and released players of WPL 2024, according to a report by BCCI, " While 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, 29 players were released from their existing squads."
The WPL Auction 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
The WPL Auction 2024 will be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network channels.
