WPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Women's Premier League?

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction Date and Time: The auction of the second edition of TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to take place on Saturday, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 is expected to start in February or March next year. The first edition of Women's Premier League was won by Mumbai Indians after defeating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final match.

A total of 165 players from five franchises including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go under the hammer during the auction. 104 Indian players and 61 overseas players will take part in the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday.