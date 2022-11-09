India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Team India and England will play against each other in the semi-final match on Thursday, 10 November 2022. The IND vs ENG T20 semi-final 2022 would be interesting to watch as both the teams are among the top ranked T20 teams in the world.

The India vs England T20 Semi-final would be a nail-biting match because both the teams have showcased an amazing performance in the ICC Men's T20 Series 2022 and will leave no stone unturned to reach the finals.

Let us read about the Date, Time, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming of India vs England T20 Semi-Final 2022.