Live Score, India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Zim 106/8, Need 81 in 4 Overs

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score and Latest Updates of T20 World Cup 2022 Match
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs ZIM Cricket Match Score: India are taking on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. For this fixture, the men in blue have travelled back to the venue where they defeated Pakistan earlier in the competition – the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Though he was dismissed early in a match, a commendable second-wicket partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India gain control of the match.
India then lost three wickets in a span of three overs, but Suryakumar Yadav's power-hitting prevented a dip in scoring rate. He scored unbeaten 61 runs, as India posted 186/5 in their 20 overs.
Zimbabwe had a poor start with the bat. They lost two wickets inside the first couple of overs, and the procession continued with no batter proving to be successful in getting a move on.
India and Zimbabwe are competing in both teams’ last Super 12 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Zimbabwe are chasing a target of 187 runs.
India scored 186/5 while batting first, courtesy of half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.
India have already qualified for the semi-finals, with three victories in four matches.
India are now inches away from victory, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's twin strikes in his last over. Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava dismissed in quick succession, as the veteran spinner ended his spell with figures of 4-0-22-3.
Zimbabwe are 106/8 after 16 overs.
Sikandar Raza is trying to keep his team in the game, but it seems the victory is already in India's pocket now. 8 runs came from Axar Patel's third over.
Zimbabwe are 104/6 after 15 overs.
Ryan Burl's exemplary resilience has come to its conclusion, as trying to hit a six off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling, he ended up getting clean bowled.
Zimbabwe are 96/6 after 14 overs.
Axar Patel is being taken to the cleaners by Ryan Burl here. Yet another expensive over from the left-arm spinner, as Zimbabwe add 13 more runs to their tally.
Zimbabwe are 95/5 after 13 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin's second over was much better than his first. Only six runs came in the 12th over of the innings.
Zimbabwe are 81/5 after 12 overs.
Now then, the spin game is not working at all for India here at the G. After Ashwin's unimpressive first over, Axar Patel conceded 16 runs, as Burl and Raza have started to switch gears.
Zimbabwe are 75/5 after 11 overs.
Rohit Sharma finally turned to spin as Ravichandran Ashwin was given the ball for the 10th over. However, it did not produce the desired result as the off-spinner conceded 12 runs.
Zimbabwe are 59/5 after 10 overs.
Runs have not come easily for Zimbabwe today. Ryan Burl threw his bat at everything in Hardik Pandya's second over, but could not score over eight runs.
Zimbabwe are 47/5 after 9 overs.
The Zimbabwean batting unit is falling apart like a house of cards here at the G. In his second over, Mohammed Shami got his second wicket by trapping Tony Munyonga leg before wicket.
Zimbabwe are 39/5 after 8 overs.
This is turning out to be an incredible coincidence. Hardik Pandya became the fourth Indian bowler to scalp a wicket in his first over, as the all-rounder dismissed Zimbabwe's skipper, Craig Ervine.
Zimbabwe are 32/4 after 7 overs.
The trend continues! Like Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep, Mohammed Shami got a wicket in only his first over, as he dismissed Sean Williams.
Zimbabwe are 28/3 after six overs.
It seems that the two vastly experienced campaigners, Sean Williams and Craig Evans have stabilised Zimbabwe's sinking ship, at least for the time being. 8 runs came from the fifth over.
Zimbabwe are 21/2 after five overs.
Zimbabwe finally got their first boundary of the match in the fourth over. Despite that, only six runs came from the over.
Zimbabwe are 13/2 after 4 overs.
The Chevrons are having a difficult time dealing with the seam movement generated by the Indian pacers. Only four runs came from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second over.
Zimbabwe are 7/2 after 3 overs.
The Zimbabwean batting department in crumbling under pressure here, as the Indian pacers are getting the ball to all sorts of things. Like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh also opened his wickets tally in his first over, as he dismissed Regis Chakabva.
Zimbabwe are 3/2 after 2 overs.
If he did not produce the goods with the bat, you can count on Virat Kohli to leave his mark with his incredible fielding. The 34-year-old took a fantastic diving catch at short cover to dismiss Wessley Madhevere for a duck.
Zimbabwe are 0/1 after 1 over.
Words will not do justice to the knock Suryakumar Yadav played here at the G. India's most consistent batter delivered yet again for his team, scoring 61 runs in just 25 deliveries, hitting 6 fours and 4 sixes in the process.
Thanks to his knock, India accumulated 186/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing 187 runs will be an extraordinarily difficult task for Zimbabwe.
Suryakumar Yadav is nearing yet another sensational half-century, but on the other hand, Blessing Muzarabani did complete his half-century with the ball as he conceded 13 runs in his last over.
India are 165/4 after 19 overs.
This is insane stroke-play by Suryakumar Yadav. The batter struck yet another six and a four in the 18th over, which was bowled by Tendai Chatara.
India are 152/4 after 18 overs.
Yet again, Suryakumar Yadav is proving to be unstoppable. The 32-year-old struck a four and six off Richard Ngarava's bowling.
India are 137/4 after 17 overs.
It is really not Blessing Muzarabani's day, today. The speedster came to bowl the 16th over and was once again taken to the cleaners, conceding 18 runs.
India are 125/4 after 16 overs.
Zimbabwe are launching a fightback here after the fall of three wickets in quick succession. Only four runs came from Wellington Masakadza's second over.
India are 107/4 after 15 overs.
OUTSTANDING! Incredible fielding by Ryan Burl. This surely has to be the catch of the tournament.
Trying to hit a six off Sean Williams' bowling, Rishabh Pant went for the slogsweep. It seemed certain that Pant will be rewarded for his effort, but out of absolutely nowhere, Burl pulled off a sensational catch. Majestic stuff here at the G.
India are 103/4.
The 13th over, bowled by Sikandar Raza, started with a massive six from KL Rahul's bat which brought up his second consecutive half-century. However, the opening batter was dismissed in the very next delivery.
India are 98/3 after 13 overs.
This was certainly not on the cards. Part-time bowler Sean Williams came to bowl the 11th over, and scalped the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper departs after scoring 26 runs.
India are 89/2 after 12 overs.
Yet another good over from Sikandar Raza. The veteran is using his experience to his advantage here at the G. Six runs came from the over.
India are 85/1 after 11 overs.
While Zimbabwe's most prized pace asset, Blessing Muzarabani has been expensive, the Indian batters have found it difficult to attack Tendai Chatara. The tenth over of the game yielded eight runs.
India are 79/1 after 10 overs.
Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza was introduced to the attack with the intention of halting the flow of runs, and he did just that, by conceding only three singles.
India are 71/1 after 9 overs.
Ryan Burl was taken to the cleaners in only his first over. Courtesy of a six and a four from KL Rahul's bat, 14 runs came from the over.
India are 68/1 after 8 overs.
India cross the 50-run mark in the seventh over. Wellington Masakadza was handed the ball right after powerplay, and eight runs came off the spinner's first over.
India are 54/1 after 7 overs.
Good end to the powerplay from the Indian team, as they accumulate 10 runs from Blessing Muzarabani's second over. The platform has been set for the batters to go gung-ho very soon.
India are 46/1 after six overs.
Now that a wicket has fallen, India have reverted to their cautious approach. Only five runs came from the fifth over of the match.
India are 36/1 after 5 overs.
Absolutely everything happened in the fourth over, which was bowled by Blessing Muzarabani. India accumulated 13 runs from the over, but also lost their skipper, Rohit Sharma.
India are 31/1 after four overs.
After being cautious for 12 balls, the Indian openers decided it was time to play the big shots. 12 runs came from Ngarava's second over, including a sublime six from KL Rahul's willow.
India are 18/0 after 3 overs.
Tendai Chatara was handed the ball in the second over and six runs came from it, including a boundary from Rohit Sharma. This has been a cautious start from the Indian team.
India are 6/0 after 2 overs.
Zimbabwe have got themselves off to a good start. Left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava bowled six fantastic deliveries to produce a maiden over, as KL Rahul looked a tad shaky.
India are 0/0 after 1 over.
India have made one change to their playing XI, with Rishabh Pant finally getting his opportunity in place of Dinesh Karthik. Zimbabwe have also make a few tweaks, with Luke Jongwe and Milton Shumba making way for Wellington Masakadza and Tony Munyonga respectively.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the flip of the coin here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and opted to bat first.
"It's the preference of the team to bat first. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend," the opening batter stated after the toss.
As we wait for the toss, there is another update coming from Adelaide. Pakistan have beaten Bangladesh by five wickets to qualify for the semi-finals.
Unless India succumb to a defeat against Zimbabwe, they are certain to meet England in the semis, while Pakistan will be up against New Zealand.
India had a flawless start to their campaign – beating Pakistan by four wickets and then following it up with a 56-run victory against the Netherlands. The match against South Africa did not go according to the plans, as India suffered a five-wicket defeat, but they made a commendable comeback by beating Bangladesh in their last fixture.
As for Zimbabwe, their first Super 12 match against South Africa was a washout, but the second fixture against Pakistan provided one of the major upsets of the competition, as the Chevrons clinched a hard-fought one-run victory. However, Craig Ervine’s boys have since lost against Bangladesh and Netherlands, and subsequently, are out of the semi-finals race.
