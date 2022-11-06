Live Score, India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Zim 106/8, Need 81 in 4 Overs

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs ZIM Cricket Match Score: India are taking on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. For this fixture, the men in blue have travelled back to the venue where they defeated Pakistan earlier in the competition – the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Though he was dismissed early in a match, a commendable second-wicket partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India gain control of the match.

India then lost three wickets in a span of three overs, but Suryakumar Yadav's power-hitting prevented a dip in scoring rate. He scored unbeaten 61 runs, as India posted 186/5 in their 20 overs.

Zimbabwe had a poor start with the bat. They lost two wickets inside the first couple of overs, and the procession continued with no batter proving to be successful in getting a move on.