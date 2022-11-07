T20 World Cup 2022: Understanding DLS Calculations Ahead of the Semi-Finals

Understanding DLS With an Example

Let us simplify things for you with an example – the India vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India batted first and scored 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

When Bangladesh came out to bat, they had both 20 overs to face, and all 10 wickets in hand, which translates to 100% of their available resources. With every delivery and every wicket, a team’s resource gets depleted, and accordingly, the par score is calculated.

The match was interrupted by rain after seven overs, when Bangladesh were batting at 66/0.

The formula used in calculating par score according to the DLS method looks like this:

Bangladesh’s Par Score = India’s Final Score * (Resources Utilised by Bangladesh ÷ Resources Utilised by India)

Since India batted first and had no interruptions to deal with, resources utilised by India would be 100%, making the equation look like this:

Bangladesh’s Par Score = India’s Final Score * Resources Utilised By Bangladesh