T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: India vs England Date, Venue, and Live-Streaming

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final schedule and live streaming details.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
Team India has officially entered the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final after defeating Zimbabwe on Sunday, 6 November. The team has put up a tough fight in all the previous matches. Now, it is gearing up to play the semi-final match against England. Cricket fans in the country are eagerly waiting to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final. The match is going to be an interesting one as both teams are preparing to play well.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is scheduled to take place on 10 November. Cricket fans must take note of the match date and time to see their favourite team play. After some breathtaking games in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand, England, India, and Pakistan have entered the semi-finals.
Viewers in India should know the date, time, and live-streaming details of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England Semi-Final.
When is India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final scheduled to be played?
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final is set to be played on 10 November 2022, as per the official schedule.
What is the time of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final match?
The time of match between India vs England is scheduled at 1:30 pm IST. Viewers in India must take note of the match time if they want to watch India play against England from the beginning.
What is the venue of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final?
The match is set to be played in Adelaide Oval, which is in Australia. Cricket fans who cannot travel can watch the live streaming in their homes.
Where to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final live on TV in India?
Viewers in India can watch the match on their TV on Star Sports Network from 1:30 pm.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs England in India?
One can watch the live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final on Disney+Hotstar.
