T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: India vs England Date, Venue, and Live-Streaming

Team India has officially entered the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final after defeating Zimbabwe on Sunday, 6 November. The team has put up a tough fight in all the previous matches. Now, it is gearing up to play the semi-final match against England. Cricket fans in the country are eagerly waiting to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final. The match is going to be an interesting one as both teams are preparing to play well.

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is scheduled to take place on 10 November. Cricket fans must take note of the match date and time to see their favourite team play. After some breathtaking games in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand, England, India, and Pakistan have entered the semi-finals.