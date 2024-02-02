Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal Standing Firm on 179*, India 336/6

Late strikes by Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed brought England back into the match even as Yashasvi Jaiswal's highest Test score of 179 off 257 deliveries propelled India to 336 for 6 at the end of Day 1 of the second Test at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, on Friday, (2 January).

The England bowlers took three wickets in the final session to leave honours even on a pitch that hasn't offered any great deal of turn so far while India added 111 runs in the last session of the day.