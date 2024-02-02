Saumy Pandey’s Journey – Cement Pitch Grind to Leading Charts at Under-19 WC

“Jab do-dhai saal ka tha tab hi bat ball mangta tha. Usi ko leke sota tha. Uska bat pakadne ka tareeka cricketer jaisa tha tab bhi (When he was 2-2.5 years old, he wanted a bat and a ball. He would sleep with the bat and even at that age he used to hold the bat like a cricketer),” KK Pandey, a Government school teacher and proud father recalls as he narrates the story of his son, Saumy Pandey’s love for cricket.

Fast forward to 2024, at 19, Saumy, now the vice-captain of the Indian team is spinning his way to glory in the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa – the left-arm spinner stands tall as the joint leading wicket-taker of the tournament, alongside Pakistan’s Ubaid Shah, with an impressive tally of 12 scalps from 4 games. Remarkably, the Indian spinner boasts the tournament's finest bowling economy and average