Saumy Pandey’s Journey – Cement Pitch Grind to Leading Charts at Under-19 WC

Saumy Pandey is the leading wicket-taker at the ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa.
Image: ICC/Altered by The Quint
“Jab do-dhai saal ka tha tab hi bat ball mangta tha. Usi ko leke sota tha. Uska bat pakadne ka tareeka cricketer jaisa tha tab bhi (When he was 2-2.5 years old, he wanted a bat and a ball. He would sleep with the bat and even at that age he used to hold the bat like a cricketer),” KK Pandey, a Government school teacher and proud father recalls as he narrates the story of his son, Saumy Pandey’s love for cricket.
Fast forward to 2024, at 19, Saumy, now the vice-captain of the Indian team is spinning his way to glory in the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa – the left-arm spinner stands tall as the joint leading wicket-taker of the tournament, alongside Pakistan’s Ubaid Shah, with an impressive tally of 12 scalps from 4 games. Remarkably, the Indian spinner boasts the tournament's finest bowling economy and average
Saumy is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 scalps to his name.
Saumy kicked off his World Cup journey with a dream start, securing a stellar 4/19 against Bangladesh in India's opener, limiting the Tigers to a mere 84 runs. His brilliance continued as he dismissed the Irish opener, concluding with figures of 3/21 against Ireland, and adding another wicket against the USA.
Saumy faces unwarranted comparisons with India's spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja because of his ability to pick wickets whilst maintaining brilliant economy, a sentiment his coach deems unfair. Expressing his disagreement, his coach, Aril Anthony says, “I don’t agree with people comparing him to Jadeja. He’s playing U-19 right now…he has a long journey ahead of him. How he does in the upcoming competitions is still to be seen. He will eventually do more. I feel it’s wrong to compare him with someone of Jadeja’s calibre.”
As the young bowler from MP dazzles on the grand cricketing stage, it's a path destiny might not have originally scripted. Recalling a childhood incident, his father recounts a visit to a religious leader in Haridwar, where a prophecy foresaw a future as a doctor or engineer, left young Saumy in tears. Unfazed by predictions, he boldly declared that he wants to be a cricketer.
“We once went to Haridwar to our Guruji when Saumy was around 3.5 years old, he touched Guruji’s feet to seek his blessings. Guruji then told us that this kid would become either a doctor or an engineer. Saumy started crying and said I want to become a cricketer.”
Saumy started playing cricket when he was just 5 years old.
From Bharatpur to Rewa, Saumy's pursuit of better education encountered challenges in a modest two-room rented space. Undeterred, his father, determined to foster Saumy's sports passion, introduced him to the cricket ground, where fate met MPCA Coach Aril Anthony.
Aril Anthony saw potential in Saumy and, within months, offered to train him formally. “When his father brought him to me, he was very young but he was a very sincere student,” his coach would say.
The initial goal was simply to keep Saumy physically active, but his commitment and love for the game became apparent when he would insist on playing extra hours after his training sessions.
Saumy Pandey with his coach Aril Anthony.
While Saumy's father had always been his pillar of support, it was his son's remarkable performance in zonal cricket that truly opened his eyes to the magnitude of Saumy's potential in the sport.
“He was playing in the U-16 team of the central zone and he performed really well. He took 36 wickets. I always wanted him to focus on studies too but It was then that I realised he can do something in this field. Saumy, though, was never hesitant. I'm worrying too much, he would tell his mother. He always had a sense that everything would turn out well,” he would reveal.
Saumy's father tells The Quint that he always had faith in himself and believed that everything would turn out well.
As the world grappled with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Saumy's family made a pivotal decision of returning to their hometown, Bharatpur, where his father constructed a cement pitch for him for practice.
During the lockdwon, the spinner honed his bowling skills by practicing on cement pitch in his hometown.
Amid the lockdown, Saumy also realised the significance of English proficiency in the cricketing world. Motivated by his father, he took on the challenge of honing his speaking skills.
“I told Saumy that if he wants to play cricket he has to be fluent in English. I used to give him tasks and if he’d do them, only then he would be permitted to play. He would only communicate in English for those five or six months in order to play,” his father would say.
In a recent conversation, Coach Aril advises Saumy to focus on consistency and avoid unnecessary experimentation. “I told him not to worry much and just focus on what you have been doing. Don’t try to experiment," he shares.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)