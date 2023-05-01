The Yashasvi Jaiswal Story – From Stall of Pani Puri to Hall of Fame in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third centurion of this season's Indian Premier League.
(Photo: BCCI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third centurion of IPL 2023 on Sunday, 30 April, as he scored 124 runs for Rajasthan Royals in their match against Mumbai Indians. Whilst he might not have ended up on the winning side, his journey from selling pani puris at a roadside stall, with no roof over his head, to now among the top echelons of cricket, is a testimony of his dedication towards the sport over the years.
“I remember selling pani puri at night for a few extra bucks and sometimes to fill my stomach,” he told in an interview with The Quint.
Jaiswal reached Mumbai with his father but stayed back with his uncle who accommodated him for a month. But due to lack of space, Jaiswal had to shift to a dairy where he could work as well as reside.
“I asked him about his residence to which he replied that I stay wherever I find a place, which shocked me”, says Jwala Singh, who saw little Jaiswal playing extraordinarily on the field when he was out on a selection tour.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)