Shreyas Iyer – India’s ‘Master’ of All Trades Who Is Going Under the Radar

The batter came dancing down the track to hit a delightful square drive off Miraz’s bowling. Three overs later, he struck two more boundaries – this time off the opposition’s skipper, Shakib Al Hasan.

The stage was set. The comeback had started. And even before Bangladesh could comprehend the severity of the situation, the match was taken out of their grasp. The scorecard will state 42 of the match-winning 71-run partnership was scored by Ashwin, but crucially, 22 of the first 32 runs came from Iyer’s bat.

A WTC final against Australia now seems more of a certainty than ever before, as India produced a memorable conclusion to what was a tumultuous 2022.

But when the year will be reviewed, perhaps Iyer’s 29 will not receive the much-deserved veneration.