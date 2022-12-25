Ashwin & Shreyas' 71-Run Partnership Helps India Trump B'desh, Win Series 2-0

Bangladesh were reeling at 113/6 in their second innings. But Litton Das's counter-attacking 73 helped the hosts' get 118 runs off the last four wickets. He led a spirited fightback with crucial partnerships of 46 with Nurul Hasan, who made 31 and 60 with Taskin Ahmed, who was unbeaten on 31, as Bangladesh made 231 in 70.2 overs.

In defence of 145, Bangladesh's bowlers often attacked the stumps, were accurate with their line and length. The spinners hit the rough patches constantly and reaped rewards with persistent pressure as India's top four batters went on an ultra-defensive approach and lost their wickets in the process.

Bangladesh were given an early breakthrough by captain Shakib Al Hasan, who drew his Indian counterpart KL Rahul for a forward defence, but the thick outer edge was caught by Nurul Hasan behind.

Cheteshwar Pujara danced down the pitch to defend off Mehidy, but he was beaten on the outside edge and was stumped by Nurul after an initial fumble. Shubman Gill's struggle came to an end when he came down the pitch to play against Mehidy, but missed the delivery and was easily stumped.

Virat Kohli survived an lbw appeal off Taijul Islam as replays showed an inside edge. But three overs later, Kohli pressed forward to defend against Mehidy and the inside edge was caught by an alert short leg.

Axar Patel, promoted to number four, was proactive at the crease, punching and pulling against the spinners to be unbeaten on 26 with Jaydev Unadkat not out on three. A see-saw day of Test cricket on Saturday has set the stage for a riveting climax to the match on day four.