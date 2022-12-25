Ashwin & Shreyas' 71-Run Partnership Helps India Trump B'desh, Win Series 2-0

Resuming from 45/4, India almost lost Jaydev Unadkat when Mehidy Hasan Miraz beat him on forward defence and survived by a whisker when replays showed impact was on the umpire's call. On the very next ball, Unadkat brought out the slog-sweep against the off-spinner over mid-wicket fence for six.

Unadkat ran out of luck in the next over when he tried to cut off Shakib Al Hasan on backfoot, but the delivery from Bangladesh skipper skid to hit his back pad in front of stumps. He reviewed, but had to depart for 13 as replays showed the ball crashing into the stumps.

Axar Patel pulled Mehidy off the backfoot through mid-wicket, while Pant welcomed Shakib with a reverse sweep along the ground through third man for India to get two boundaries in quick succession.

But Mehidy took out Pant in his next over, getting a length ball on middle stump to drift in and hit the left-hander on his pads in front of stumps. After dismissing Pant for the third time in the series, Mehidy completed his five-wicket haul when Axar tried to flick off backfoot and missed it as the quicker delivery uprooted leg stump after deflecting off the pads.