Ishan Kishan Jumps ODI Openers’ Queue, but World Cup Spot Is Still up for Grabs

There have been at least three more editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), countless other franchise T20 Leagues and the small matter of two T20 World Cups.

The concept of opening in short-form cricket has changed for good since then. The world has moved on and hence it will not do anymore if your openers prefer to see off the new ball and your enforcers strike towards the end of the innings.

Now you need openers who start off in a hectic fashion and ensure that the innings continues in that vein throughout. India is now therefore caught in a bind because at one end you have the old firm and at the other you have the fresh approach of the likes of Ishan Kishan.