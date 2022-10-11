T20 World Cup: Why Shreyas Iyer Missed Out on a World Cup Ticket to Australia?

An unbeaten 113 by Shreyas Iyer and an explosive 93 from Ishan Kishan fashioned the course of India’s seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI held last Sunday, 9 October.

The measured ton by the 27-year-old batter at Ranchi in a must-win encounter of the three-match series reiterated his potential as a serious matchwinner for India in coming days.

In the last five ODIs he has featured for the men in blue, Shreyas has registered scores of 113*, 50, 44, 63 and 54 respectively, giving a clear indication of his exemplary form in the white ball format.