ICC WTC Final Scenarios: India in a Three-way Fight Alongside Australia and SA

Second: India - 58.92 per cent of possible points.

Even with a host of key players on the sidelines through injury, India sealed a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh away from home and it took their point percentage to 58.92.

They will need to produce some good results during their home series of four Tests against pacesetters Australia if they are to qualify for back-to-back appearances in the World Test Championship final though, so there is still plenty of cricket that India must navigate through.

If Australia win the ongoing series against South Africa 3-0, then India will need a series victory by any margin against Australia at home.

But if South Africa sneak in with a win in Australia and then clean sweep West Indies 2-0, India would need to win either three Tests or win two and draw the remaining two against Australia to ensure they finish above South Africa's 60 per cent.