IPL's Biggest Bet: Banking on Short-Term Gains vs Long-Term Commitment Players

For the first time in many years an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has gone to form.

Everything went as per all the predictions made before the auction was held on Friday in Kochi. It was therefore not a surprise to look at some of the top picks on the auction table.

The amounts did come as a huge surprise but it is now a given that in a marketplace such hikes in fees are an expected outcome, specially when more than one team is after a particular player. The sides have come well researched, they do a lot of study, scout for talents and prepare meticulously for auctions.