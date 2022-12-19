Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Date: Timing, Live Streaming, Telecast & More

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Date: Timing, Live Streaming, Telecast & More

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match will be played from 22 to 26 December 2022. Check more details.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Date, Time, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details.

(Photo: bcci.tv)

IND vs BAN Second Test Match Date: The 2nd test match of the India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022 will be played from 22 to 26 December 2022 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Prior to the IND vs BAN Test Series, both the teams squared off against each other in the three match ODI series, which was won by the host team by 2-1.

The first test match between India and Bangladesh was won by team India and they are currently leading the test series by 1-0. KL Rahul is the captain of the Indian side during the current test series between India and Bangladesh.

Let us find out when and where to watch the live streaming and telecast of the upcoming India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match 2022.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Date, Time, and Venue

The second test match between India and Bangladesh will be played from Wednesday, 22 December to Monday, 26 December 2022 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The match will start at 9 am (IST).

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming in India

The live streaming of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test Match 2022 will be available on the official SonyLiv website and Sony app in India.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The live telecast of IND vs BAN second test match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match: Team Squads

Team India:  KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Team Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, , Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, and Nasum Ahmed.

