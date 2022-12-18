Ind vs Ban, 1st Test: India Lead Series 1-0 After Beating Bangladesh by 188 Runs

Shakib Al Hasan’s Dismissal Triggered Bangladesh’s Downfall

Shakib got his fifty in aggressive fashion, dancing down the pitch and lofting over long-on for six off Axar. When Siraj tried to bounce him out, Shakib pulled him twice over long-on and fine leg for two fours and six respectively.

After dancing down the pitch to smack Axar over cow corner for six, Shakib swept hard against Kuldeep through mid-wicket. But on the last ball of the over, India finally ended the veteran's blitzkrieg at 84 as Kuldeep got one to go past the attempted sweep and hit top of middle stump.

Kuldeep had another wicket when Ebadot Hossain flicked off leg-break straight to forward short leg, before Axar took out Taijul Islam's off stump to seal the big win for India.

There were multiple heroes for India in the 188-run win, starting from fifties by Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin, along with Kuldeep's 40 taking the first innings total to 404 after being 48/3 at one point.