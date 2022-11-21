Suniel Shetty Confirms Daughter Athiya Shetty & Cricketer KL Rahul’s Wedding

Ahan, Ahithya's brother had also denied the rumours surrounding their wedding. He told told Dainik Bhaskar recently, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made."

Meanwhile on the work front, Athiya last appeared on the big screens, in Debamitra Biswal's 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Suniel Shetty will next be seen in the third installment of Hera Pheri.