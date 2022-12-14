India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

The first of the two Tests between India and Bangladesh begins from today, Wednesday, 14 December, in Chattogram. KL Rahul is leading Team India in the Test series and the players are looking forward to starting on a fresh note. It is important to note that India already lost the ODI series earlier. In the Test series, India is gearing up to defeat Bangladesh. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match is all set to take place on Wednesday.

Cricket fans in India should take note of all the latest details about the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match on Wednesday. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul might open Indian innings in the Test series along with opener Shubman Gill. Fans in the country can watch live streaming of the entire Test series on their devices on 14 December.