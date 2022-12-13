India vs Bangladesh 2022 Test: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details

India vs Bangladesh Test Series’ Schedule, Date and Time
India is all set to face the Bangladesh team in a two-match test series which is scheduled to begin on 14 December 2022. The matches will take place in Chattogram and it will be a part of the 2021/23 ICC Test Championship cycle.
India is currently placed at position 4 in the points table and this is an important opportunity for them to make their place in the finals. On other hand, Bangladesh will not be able to qualify for the finals since they are in the last position in the points table.
The Indian team has a great record in Test matches against Bangladesh and we wish it continues to be so. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
Jaydev Unadkat has joined the Test squad after 12 years. Abhimanyu Easwaran has joined as the replacement for Rohit Sharma.
The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played on 14 December 2022 in Chattorgam while the second Test match will be played on 22 December at Sher E Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.
India’s squad: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh Test squad: Mahmdul Hasan Joy, Najimul Hasan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib AL Hasan (C), Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chaudhry, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tajiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.
India vs Bangladesh Test 2022 matches will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5. It will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv application.
