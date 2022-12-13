India vs Bangladesh 2022 Test: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details

India is all set to face the Bangladesh team in a two-match test series which is scheduled to begin on 14 December 2022. The matches will take place in Chattogram and it will be a part of the 2021/23 ICC Test Championship cycle.

India is currently placed at position 4 in the points table and this is an important opportunity for them to make their place in the finals. On other hand, Bangladesh will not be able to qualify for the finals since they are in the last position in the points table.

The Indian team has a great record in Test matches against Bangladesh and we wish it continues to be so. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Jaydev Unadkat has joined the Test squad after 12 years. Abhimanyu Easwaran has joined as the replacement for Rohit Sharma.