Argentina vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Battle for Third Title

Argentina Vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live News
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
Argentina and France are competing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.
Both teams have won this competition twice before.
France could become only the second team to win back-to-back World Cup titles.
Lionel Messi will be playing his last World Cup fixture.
The match will start at 8:30pm IST.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is slated to unveil the shimmering trophy, has arrived in Qatar ahead of the mega event. She is a brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton - the company responsible for the production of the trophy trunks of the World Cup title.
In her Instagram account, the actress shared a picture of the trunk book.
Deepika Padukone is slated to unveil the trophy.
We have had 63 matches – almost all of them remarkable. We have witnessed 166 goals – almost all of them exhilarating. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, despite not being in the news for the right reasons before its commencement, has been a visual treat if we consider football, and football only.
Yet, none of those goals, saves, electrifying sprints, and scintillating dribbles hold any significance today. We have arrived at the final juncture – the biggest contest in the pinnacle of the sport, also known as the World Cup final.
Argentina became two-time champions 12 years before France won their first title, but since then, it has mostly been agony for La Abliceleste. With their icon, Lionel Messi playing his last World Cup, a victory today would mean the perfect swansong.
France, on the contrary, are vying to become only the second team since Brazil to become back-to-back champions. Their squad is all about exuberance, with the most prominent name being Kylian Mbappe – the 23-year-old who is on the verge of equalling Pele’s record of winning two World Cup titles by 23.
