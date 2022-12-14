India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: The match is scheduled to begin at 9 am IST on 14 December 2022.
The first of the two Tests between India and Bangladesh begins from today, Wednesday, 14 December, in Chattogram. KL Rahul is leading Team India in the Test series and the players are looking forward to starting on a fresh note. It is important to note that India already lost the ODI series earlier. In the Test series, India is gearing up to defeat Bangladesh. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match is all set to take place on Wednesday.
Cricket fans in India should take note of all the latest details about the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match on Wednesday. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul might open Indian innings in the Test series along with opener Shubman Gill. Fans in the country can watch live streaming of the entire Test series on their devices on 14 December.
Here are all the details regarding the date, time, venue, live streaming app and channel in India that you should know if you want to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test on the scheduled date.
When will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match take place?
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test is all set to take place today, Wednesday, 14 December, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule.
What time will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test start?
According to the latest official details, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test will begin at 9:00 am (IST). The toss is set to take place at 8:30 am.
What is the venue of India and Bangladesh 1st Test?
The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, as per the latest details.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test for viewers in India?
According to the official details, viewers in India can watch India play against Bangladesh in the 1st Test on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website for cricket fans in the country. You can watch the live scores on the app.
