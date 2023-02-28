India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and How to Watch Live in India

India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played on 1 March at 9:30 am.
(Photo: The Quint)
India is getting ready to continue their victory run against Australia as both teams will play against each other in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per the latest details, India vs Australia 3rd test series is scheduled to begin from 1 March. Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match from wherever they want. They can watch team India play against Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that will start soon.
Currently, India holds a 2-0 lead in the four-game series. Team India is likely to maintain their victory in the third fixture as well. India vs Australia 3rd test date, time, and live streaming details are mentioned here for all the cricket fans in the country who are eagerly waiting for the match to take place.
When will India vs Australia 3rd test be played?
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Australia 3rd test will be played on 1 March and it can go on till 5 March.
What time will India vs Australia 3rd test begin?
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy third test between India and Australia is scheduled to start at 9.30 am. The toss on Day 1 is set to take place at 9 am.
Where will India vs Australia 3rd test be played?
India vs Australia 3rd test is set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd test for viewers in India?
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network for cricket fans in India. You can watch the match live on your TV.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd test?
According to the latest official details, India vs Australia 3rd test will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. You can watch the live streaming of the match from anywhere you want on 1 March. Cricket fans should know the live scores.