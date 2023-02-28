India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and How to Watch Live in India

India is getting ready to continue their victory run against Australia as both teams will play against each other in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per the latest details, India vs Australia 3rd test series is scheduled to begin from 1 March. Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match from wherever they want. They can watch team India play against Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that will start soon.

Currently, India holds a 2-0 lead in the four-game series. Team India is likely to maintain their victory in the third fixture as well. India vs Australia 3rd test date, time, and live streaming details are mentioned here for all the cricket fans in the country who are eagerly waiting for the match to take place.