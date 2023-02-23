India vs Australia Women Semi-final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live

IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details.
(Photo: bcci.tv/Facebook)
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast: India and Australia women's cricket team will square off against each other in the semi-final match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today on 23 February 2023.
The IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final will be played in Cape Town South Africa and the match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 pm IST.
Indian women's team clashed Australian team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final in Melbourne, in which the Australia women's team defeated the women in blue by 85 runs.
Australian women's cricket team is ranked number 1 in the women’s T20 cricket team in the world while as the Indian team is ranked number 4. Till date, Australia women has won the title of T20 World Cup five times. On the contrary, Indian women has just made it to the final only once out of seven editions.
Let us read about the IND vs AUS women semi-final live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.
The India vs Australia women semi-final will be played today on Thursday, 23 February 2023. The match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town. Start time is 6:30 pm IST.
The India women vs Australia women semi-final match will be live streamed today on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
The live telecast of the India women vs Australia women semi-final match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, and Renuka Singh.
Australia: Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.
