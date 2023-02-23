India vs Australia Women Semi-final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast: India and Australia women's cricket team will square off against each other in the semi-final match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today on 23 February 2023.

The IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final will be played in Cape Town South Africa and the match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 pm IST.

Indian women's team clashed Australian team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final in Melbourne, in which the Australia women's team defeated the women in blue by 85 runs.