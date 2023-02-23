India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi Final: Mooney Gone After Fifty

We have both good and bad news from the centre!

First things first, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has shaken off illness and will be featuring in the match, hence handing her team a significant boost even before the first ball is bowled.

The flip of the coin, however, has gone Australia's way. Meg Lanning won the toss and has opted to bat first.

India have made one tactical change to their team, with Yastika Bhatia replacing Devika Vaidya. Explaining the decision, Kaur said "One thing that we have been discussing throughout the tournament that we have to bat well that's why we added one more batter. One more change: Yastika comes in for Devika."

Besides that, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana have replaced Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar respectively.

Australia, on a similar note, have also made changes - not one but two. Jess Jonassen and Alyssa Healy return, with Alana King and Annabel Sutherland making way.