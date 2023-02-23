India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi Final: Mooney Gone After Fifty

Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final India vs Australia Live Score Updates
(Photo: Twitter/ICC, altered by The Quint)
India are facing Australia in the semi-final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss.
India won three of their four matches in the group phase.
Australia are unbeaten so far in this competition.
The Aussies lead the head-to-head records by a 22-7 margin.
The Indian spinners have done a fairly decent job in this match so far. Radha Yadav concedes only five runs in her third over, as Australia are now 99/2 after 14 overs.
Another missed stumping opportunity! Meg Lanning has fortune smiling bright on her today as after having a catch dropped by Richa, she survives a stumping scare.
Richa is all but a tad slow in grabbing the ball and dislodging the bails, as by the time she did that, Lanning had returned to the crease.
Australia are 94/2 after 13 overs.
Quite an eventful 12th over of the game!
It started off with two consecutive boundaries from Mooney's bat, which helped her bring up a well-deserved half-century. However, Shikha Pandey had a last laugh as the Aussie opener then gave Shafali Verma a simple catch, who redeems herself this time around.
Australia are 89/2 after 12 overs.
Now then, India will need to be at their most disciplined at this stage of the game, for the Aussies have decided to switch gears. Sneh Rana's second over yields nine runs, including a four off Mooney's willow.
Australia are 78/1 after 11 overs.
The Indian camp will not be happy with what they are seeing, as two big chances go begging in the semi-final. This time, Beth Mooney survives a scare as she finds Shafali Verma on the boundary, who could not hold on to what should have been a comfortable grab.
At the half-way stage of the innings, Australia are 69/1.
DROPPED! Oh dear, Richa Ghosh would not want to see replays of this one.
Australian skipper Meg Lanning edged a Sneh Rana delivery, but Richa could not capitalise on it, as the catch went down. Other than that, it was a good over from the Indian perspective, yielding only five runs.
Australia are 59/1 after 9 overs.
HUGE WICKET!
Radha Yadav, who came into the team in Rajeshwari Gayakwad's place, has provided India with the crucial breakthrough in only her first over. Alyssa Healy danced down the track and had a wild swing, but the ball stayed low and Richa Ghosh has an easy stumping.
Australia are 54/1 after 8 overs.
From what we have seen so far, Shikha Pandey has been India's best bowler. Both Mooney and Healy struggled to get going in his second over as well, scoring only a combined four runs.
India are 47/0 after 7 overs.
Big over from Australia!
Beth Mooney danced down the track to score a maximum off Deepti Sharma's bowling, whilst Healy also did well to pierce a shot between two fielders and run a triple.
Australia are 43/0 after 6 overs.
Shikha Pandey has had a decent start with the ball, maintaining her line and length and not allowing the Aussie opening pair any room to work with. Only five runs comes from her maiden over.
Australia are 31/0 after five overs.
This is a good over from the Indian perspective. Deepti Sharma might have started her second over with a freebie which yielded four runs, but the next five deliveries were right on the money, conceding only a solitary run.
Australia are 26/0 after four overs.
Like her first over, Renuka Singh's second over started with a boundary off Alyssa Healy's ball. The next five deliveries, although, produced all but three runs.
Australia are 21/0 after three overs.
After Alyssa Healy, it is now Beth Mooney's turn to strike her first boundary of the game, as she dispatches a Deepti Sharma delivery on the other side of the advertisement ropes.
Australia are 14/0 after 2 overs.
Brilliant start from Australia as the woman for big stages, Alyssa Healy struck a boundary off the very first over. Renuka Singh, however, deserves praise for pulling this back after the first delivery and conceding just two runs off the next five.
Australia are 6/0 after 1 over.
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
We have both good and bad news from the centre!
First things first, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has shaken off illness and will be featuring in the match, hence handing her team a significant boost even before the first ball is bowled.
The flip of the coin, however, has gone Australia's way. Meg Lanning won the toss and has opted to bat first.
India have made one tactical change to their team, with Yastika Bhatia replacing Devika Vaidya. Explaining the decision, Kaur said "One thing that we have been discussing throughout the tournament that we have to bat well that's why we added one more batter. One more change: Yastika comes in for Devika."
Besides that, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana have replaced Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar respectively.
Australia, on a similar note, have also made changes - not one but two. Jess Jonassen and Alyssa Healy return, with Alana King and Annabel Sutherland making way.
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup has been organised seven times prior to the ongoing edition, and Australia have emerged victoriously, with the shimmering trophy, on five of those occasions. Needless to say, the challenge India will face in today's semi-final at Newlands, Cape Town, will be more belligerent than anything they have faced so far in this competition.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s girls have won all but one match in their group-stage campaign, with an 11-run defeat against England being the only deterrent. However, they did have moments of anxious uncertainty against Pakistan and Ireland.
Australia, however, is the most intimidating team in women’s cricket, and that too, by a mile and a half. They have not only won all of their four group-stage games, but did so with exceptional ease, as absolutely no one could offer any resilience.
That will be India’s primary objective today – to show resilience, and make Meg Lanning’s team work incredibly hard for every run they score, and every wicket they take.
India will miss speedster Pooja Vastrakar with illness, whilst Sneh Rana has been called up as her replacement. In Smriti Mandhana, who is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the competition, and Renuka Thakur, who is sixth on the list of leading wicket-takers, Kaur will have plenty of match-winners to rely on. Working cohesively as a unit is what India will be looking forward to in this game.
