India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad: 5 Players Who Are Unluckily Missing Out

With a premature exit from the Asia Cup 2022, which exposed how India’s frailties from the last edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have not been amended, the squad announcement for the upcoming T20 World Cup was always bound to be met with stern scrutiny.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man contingent on Monday, 12 September, and there were not many surprises. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned to the team after recovering from their respective injuries, while a knee injury kept Ravindra Jadeja out of the squad.