India T20 World Cup Squad: Bumrah and Harshal Return, No Place for Shami
BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, 12 September.
In what comes as a source of great relief for the team, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been reintegrated in the team following his recovery from an injury, while Harshal Patel has also made a complete recovery to reclaim his place.
Both Bumrah and Patel missed the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 owing to their injuries. On the contrary, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose Asia Cup campaign came to a premature conclusion because of a knee injury, will miss the T20 World Cup. Although he has undergone a successful surgery, Jadeja will have to spend the upcoming weeks at the sidelines, working on his rehabilitation.
Despite not living up to the expectations in the Asia Cup, the Indian team management has shown faith in KL Rahul, who has made it to the squad. As for the wicketkeepers, both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been included.
Interestingly, India have ditched their three spinners formula of Asia Cup and have selected only two spinners for the T20 World Cup - Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who bowled well in the only match he played at the Asia Cup, is named among the standby players.
Besides Bumrah and Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh comprises India's pace quartet. Mohammed Shami has once again not made it to the squad, though he is a part of the standby group. Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar have also been named as standbys, while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are not a part of the contingent.
India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
