India T20 World Cup Squad: Bumrah and Harshal Return, No Place for Shami

Both Bumrah and Patel missed the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 owing to their injuries. On the contrary, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose Asia Cup campaign came to a premature conclusion because of a knee injury, will miss the T20 World Cup. Although he has undergone a successful surgery, Jadeja will have to spend the upcoming weeks at the sidelines, working on his rehabilitation.

Despite not living up to the expectations in the Asia Cup, the Indian team management has shown faith in KL Rahul, who has made it to the squad. As for the wicketkeepers, both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been included.

Interestingly, India have ditched their three spinners formula of Asia Cup and have selected only two spinners for the T20 World Cup - Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who bowled well in the only match he played at the Asia Cup, is named among the standby players.