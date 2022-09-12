A Few Queries Aside, India's T20 World Cup Squad Is a Predictable One

Yet again, the announcement of the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 came as a bolt from the blue, indicating that the BCCI is getting better and better at it each time.

Important selection committee meetings are held without as much as a mention of the timings of the meetings or possible press conferences to discuss the ins and outs of these announcements.

As always, there are a few questions but there are no forthcoming answers from the selectors. Over the past 11 months since the disaster of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the selectors and the team management have been following a particular path.