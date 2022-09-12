Indian Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy To Get Engaged With Arjun Hoysala: Reports

Arjun, a left-handed batter, has played for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy. He had also played for various franchises in the Karnataka Premier League.



Veda Krishnamurthy, an all-rounder who is a member of the Karnataka women's cricket team, has played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is. She was part of the Indian team in the ODI World Cup in 2017 and the T20 World Cup in 2020.