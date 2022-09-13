I Would Have Probably Got Shami Instead of Harshal Patel: Kris Srikkanth

Speaking on Star Sports show 'FOLLOW THE BLUES' post the squad announcement, the ex-chairman of selection committee said, "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team.”

"We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel."

Srikkanth, a dashing opener in his playing days, added, "Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt about it, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy.”

"I mean they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team."