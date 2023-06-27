ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: How To Book Match Tickets Online; Price Details Here

The ICC World Cup 2023 match tickets can be booked online.
(Photo: The Quint)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The ICC World Cup 2023 is one of the most-awaited sports events that cricket fans look forward to. Now, the schedule is declared so one can take note of the match dates, venues, and other details. The World Cup's 48 matches are set to take place at twelve different venues across the country. Cricket fans should remember the important details available online properly.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from 5 October to 19 November, as per the official details. You must take a look at the official schedule if you haven't already. The much-awaited match between India vs Pakistan will happen on 15 October, in Ahmedabad and cricket fans can buy the match tickets before it takes place.
Fans are excited to know the World Cup 2023 ticket prices and the process to book them. We have all the important details for you if you want to watch the matches at the venue.
As per the latest details online, the price range for the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets is set to be between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per ticket. It is important to note that the prices will vary depending on the venue and the match.
It is better to book the tickets online as offline sales are likely to be limited for interested fans.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to book the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets online:
Go to the official ticket-selling website - Bookmyshow, Paytm, Paytm Insiders, or the ICC Cricket World Cup site.
Click on the ticket link and go through the match dates, venues, timings, and teams.
Select the match you want to watch.
A new page will open where the tickets and prices will be mentioned.
Select the match tickets according to your preferences.
Verify the details before making your payment online.
Complete the payment by providing your debit card details and click on submit.
You will get your tickets to the delivery address after the booking is confirmed.