ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: How To Book Match Tickets Online; Price Details Here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The ICC World Cup 2023 is one of the most-awaited sports events that cricket fans look forward to. Now, the schedule is declared so one can take note of the match dates, venues, and other details. The World Cup's 48 matches are set to take place at twelve different venues across the country. Cricket fans should remember the important details available online properly.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from 5 October to 19 November, as per the official details. You must take a look at the official schedule if you haven't already. The much-awaited match between India vs Pakistan will happen on 15 October, in Ahmedabad and cricket fans can buy the match tickets before it takes place.