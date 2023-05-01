Arsenal vs Chelsea Ticket Price: When, Where and How To Book Online Tickets?

Arsenal vs Chelsea Tickets Price: Check details here.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Tickets: The Premier League is again here with a new set of games. It will start on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 at the Emirates Stadium when Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team will square off against Chelsea in a pivotal game.
In the Premier League standings table, Chelsea is currently at 12th place and has fallen short of expectations this year. The opposition team will have to put in a lot of effort to win this game after suffering a 2-0 loss to Brentford over the weekend.
On the other side, although currently leading the league table, Arsenal has not played at its best lately. The Gunners have plenty to prove this week after suffering a devastating 4-1 loss to championship rivals Manchester City in their previous game.
Let us read about the Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets price, how, when, and where to book tickets online.
According to chelseafc.com, following are the prices of Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets.
Adult: £30
Senior (65 and over): £20.50
Young Adult (21 years and under): £20.50
Junior (16 years and under): £15.50
Non-Ambulant Adult: £30
Non-Ambulant Senior (65 and over): £20.50
Non-Ambulant Young Adult (21 years & under): £20.50
Non-Ambulant Junior (Under 16): £15.50
Ambulant Adult: £30
Ambulant Senior (65 and over): £20.50
Ambulant Young Adult (21 years & under): £20.50
Ambulant Junior (Under 16): £15.50
Note: All sales of tickets are contingent upon availability. Dates for matches and when tickets go on sale are flexible. The club website should be consulted for the most recent information.
The Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets can be purchased from the following links.
Go to the official website, eticketing.co.uk/arsenal/
Click on the 'See Availability' option.
You will see options like Platinum member, Red senior citizen, and Silver.
Only book tickets if you are any of these members.
Now click on 'Find Tickets' option.
Enter your 7 digit membership number and password.
Hit the login option.
The Arsenal vs Chelsea ticket details will appear on your screen along with the prices.
Book any desired ticket.
Your tickets will be sent to you.
