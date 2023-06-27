Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium to Host ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinals: Report

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai are set to host the semifinals of the Men's ODI World Cup, later this year.

Initially, Wankhede and MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai were near lock-ins as venues for the semifinal matches. However, last-minute change has been made in the much-awaited schedule and Eden Gardens in Kolkata has emerged as a strong favourite.

The latest development comes after a meeting of the state associations of host cities with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) officials on Monday, a Cricbuzz report said.