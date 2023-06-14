ICC World Cup 2023: India Schedule, Match Venues, Fixtures, Latest Details Here

The ICC World Cup 2023 India schedule draft version is here for cricket fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
According to a draft by ESPNcricinfo, team India is expected to play against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, South Africa, and also two Qualifier teams. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad, as per the draft version. It is important to note that the India schedule for ICC World Cup 2023 is a draft version and nothing is officially finalised, as of yet.
Once the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is finalised, fans in the country will be notified about it. However, we do have a draft version that fans must take a look at. It is important to know the match dates and venue before the World Cup begins. One should also take note of the India schedule in the ICC World Cup.
It is important to note that around 48 matches will be played at the ICC World Cup 2023. Here is the draft version of Team India's schedule in the ICC World Cup that fans should note before the final dates are declared:
8 October 2023: India vs Australia, Venue - Chennai
11 October 2023: India vs Afghanistan, Venue - New Delhi
15 October 2023: India vs Pakistan, Venue - Ahmedabad
19 October 2023: India vs Bangladesh, Venue - Pune
22 October 2023: India vs New Zealand, Venue - Dharamsala
29 October 2023: India vs England, Venue - Lucknow
2 November 2023: India vs Qualifier, Venue - Mumbai
5 November 2023: India vs South Africa, Venue - Kolkata
11 November 2023: India vs Qualifier, Venue - Bengaluru
All important details will be available online for interested cricket fans in India. You must stay alert to know the correct match dates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)