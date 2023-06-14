ICC World Cup 2023: India Schedule, Match Venues, Fixtures, Latest Details Here

According to a draft by ESPNcricinfo, team India is expected to play against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, South Africa, and also two Qualifier teams. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad, as per the draft version. It is important to note that the India schedule for ICC World Cup 2023 is a draft version and nothing is officially finalised, as of yet.

