WTC Final: Australia Beat India, Become 1st Team To Win All ICC Titles

Two years after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, due to being penalised two points for a slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finale at The Oval on Sunday, 11 June.

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, also their first-ever WTC crown, Australia has become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between 'Player of the Match' Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India.