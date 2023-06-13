Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin: Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast in India

The Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 will kick start today on 13 June 2023 in Medellin, Colombia. The final match of the tournament will take place on 18 June. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, a silver medallist in World championships will headline the Indian challenge at the Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin.

In this third archery World Cup of the year, Indian team will have an archery team of 16 members including eight men and eight women. Veteran Olympian Tarundeep Rai will participate in this archery world cup while as Atanu Das will skip this event.

Abhishek Verma, a two-time individual World Cup gold medallist, will join the Indian men’s compound team after not participating in the first two stages. He will be a replacement to Rishabh Yadav.

Let us check out the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 schedule, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.