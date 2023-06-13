Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indonesia Open 2023: Full Schedule, Players List, and Live Streaming Details

Indonesia Open 2023: Full Schedule, Players List, and Live Streaming Details

Check the start and end date, schedule for day 1, players, and live streaming details for Indonesia Open 2023
Shivangani Singh
Sports
Published:

Indonesia open 2023 details

|
(Photo: iStock)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indonesia open 2023 details</p></div>

Indonesia Open 2023 badminton tournament will be played from June 13 to 18 in Jakarta. In this tournament, top Indian players like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be participating. The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung who is ranked 9 in women’s singles. HS Prannoy will face third seed Kodai Naraoka in the first-round match. The Indian top-5 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play against French brothers Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov.

The Indonesia Open 2023 is the third Badminton World Federation Super 1000 event after the Malaysia Open and the All-England Open. Have a look at the schedule, players, and live streaming details of Indonesia Open 2023.

Also ReadWomen's Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, TV Channels and More

Indonesia Open 2023: Day 1 Schedule & Players

Men’s Singles

  • HS Prannoy vs Kenta Nishimoto – 9:30 AM

Women’s singles

  • PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung – 10:00 AM

Men’s Doubles

  • Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – 10:30 AM

  • Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov – 11: 30 AM

Women’s Doubles

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Kie Nakanishi/Rin Iwanaga – 9:00 AM

Indonesia Open 2023: Full Schedule

1st round– June 13 and 14
2nd round– June 15
Quarter-final– June 16
Semi-final–  June 17
Final – June 18

Indonesia Open 2023: Live Streaming Details

The Indonesia Open 2023 badminton matches will be live streamed on the JioCinema app as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

The live telecast of the Indonesia Open 2023 will be broadcasted on Sports 18-1 TV channel in India. 

Also ReadTNPL 2023 Date: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Venues & Live Streaming Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT