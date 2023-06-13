Indonesia Open 2023: Full Schedule, Players List, and Live Streaming Details

Indonesia Open 2023 badminton tournament will be played from June 13 to 18 in Jakarta. In this tournament, top Indian players like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be participating. The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung who is ranked 9 in women’s singles. HS Prannoy will face third seed Kodai Naraoka in the first-round match. The Indian top-5 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play against French brothers Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov.

The Indonesia Open 2023 is the third Badminton World Federation Super 1000 event after the Malaysia Open and the All-England Open. Have a look at the schedule, players, and live streaming details of Indonesia Open 2023.