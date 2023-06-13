Indonesia Open 2023: Full Schedule, Players List, and Live Streaming Details

Indonesia open 2023 details
Indonesia Open 2023 badminton tournament will be played from June 13 to 18 in Jakarta. In this tournament, top Indian players like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be participating. The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung who is ranked 9 in women’s singles. HS Prannoy will face third seed Kodai Naraoka in the first-round match. The Indian top-5 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play against French brothers Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov.
The Indonesia Open 2023 is the third Badminton World Federation Super 1000 event after the Malaysia Open and the All-England Open. Have a look at the schedule, players, and live streaming details of Indonesia Open 2023.
Men’s Singles
HS Prannoy vs Kenta Nishimoto – 9:30 AM
Women’s singles
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung – 10:00 AM
Men’s Doubles
Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – 10:30 AM
Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov – 11: 30 AM
Women’s Doubles
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Kie Nakanishi/Rin Iwanaga – 9:00 AM
1st round– June 13 and 14
2nd round– June 15
Quarter-final– June 16
Semi-final– June 17
Final – June 18
The Indonesia Open 2023 badminton matches will be live streamed on the JioCinema app as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.
The live telecast of the Indonesia Open 2023 will be broadcasted on Sports 18-1 TV channel in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)