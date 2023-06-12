TNPL 2023 Date: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Venues & Live Streaming Details

The Tamil Nadu Premier League will begin today, on 12 June 2023 and this will be the seventh edition of the TNPL. The edition began yesterday with the Lyca Kovai Kings facing the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The T20 tournament will be played across four cities in Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli. The tournament is from 12 June 2023 to 12 July 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the TNPL 2023 schedule, squads, format, fixtures, venue, and live streaming details.