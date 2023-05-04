Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Becomes Most Watched ICC Women's Event

"Overall, the most-watched game in India was the Women in Blue's group stage fixture against Pakistan, which received a combined 32.8 million live viewing hours across the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar."



In terms of the United Kingdom, ICC revealed the total live viewing hours of the World Cup was 6.9 million, up 26% from 2020 and 16% from the 2018 event, making it the most watched ICC Women's T20 World Cup to date.



"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 broadcast and digital numbers are another example of the excellent progress that is being made to accelerate the growth of women's cricket. As a strategic priority for the sport we are working hard to engage fans and new audiences with our ICC Women's events."



"For what was a game-changing event for women's cricket in South Africa with some exciting and competitive cricket, there was also increased engagement numbers in other key markets in India and the UK which is very pleasing to see."



"The approach to digital innovation for ICC Women's events has also seen an uplift in fans engagement with the World Cup and our focus is to continue to provide audiences engaging content throughout the year to fulfil that growing demand," said Geoff Allardice, ICC CEO.