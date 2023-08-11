ICC World Cup 2023: Time for Indian Selectors To Think Outside the Box

In less than two months, the biggest cricket tournament will be held in India, the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. India’s victories in 1983 and 2011 are the two milestone performances that are etched in the minds of millions of Indian cricket followers.

The effect and the halo of those victories under two legendary and brilliant Indian cricketers, Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are moments of joy and pride that India revels in, even today.

The Wankhede Stadium was the venue of that glorious hit into the stands by Dhoni in 2011 for a victory, a shot that made Indian cricket finally believe in its potential as world-beaters.