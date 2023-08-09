World Cup Ticket Sale Starts on 25 Aug, India vs Pak To Be Available From 3 Sept

Following a prolonged waiting period, the dates of ticket sales for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 have now been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tickets for cricket's pinnacle event will be made available in phases, with the first phase starting on 25 August.

Before that, however, fans can register their interest on the ICC website from 15 August. Whilst the tickets of non-India warm-up fixtures, alongside every fixture not involving the hosts, will be available from 25 August, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash's tickets will be on sale from 3 September.