MS Dhoni on 42 | Not a Do Pal Ka Shayar, but Eternal Enigma Transcending Limits

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was announced as the new leader of the team, Indian cricket could not have been in a more disrupted, more tumultuous state than it already was. A group-stage exit from the 2007 Cricket World Cup made the loyalists angry, a defeat against neighbours Bangladesh, who were not even a full member seven years ago, made them bewildered.

In only a few months, India would conquer the world – by scripting history as the first champions of the T20 World Cup. During this process, a bunch of youngsters would completely alter the status quo, whilst beating Pakistan twice. The same set of fans would rejoice again.

Thirteen years later, when Dhoni, a self-proclaimed connoisseur of old Bollywood songs, would announce his retirement, the cricketing world would come to a standstill. Dhoni, however, as he always has been, would be indifferent to chatter and chirping, and instead, resort to Ludhianvi’s lines, in a bid to explain the evanescent nature of a cricketer’s career.