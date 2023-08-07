ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Announce Preliminary Squad, Labuschagne Left Out

ICC World Cup 2023: Marnus Labuschagne has not been named in Australia's preliminary squad.
Australia have announced some surprise selections in their 18-player squad for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. Uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and inexperienced all-rounder Aaron Hardie are the surprise inclusions, with Test star Marnus Labuschagne the notable omission from Australia's squad that will be reduced to 15 players closer to the start of the tournament on 8 October, reports ICC.
Under ICC regulations squads must be finalised prior to 28 September, with Australia’s first game at this year’s World Cup coming against hosts India in Chennai on 8 October.
He has been advised to let the injured area rest for six weeks and the right-armer is hoping to return to playing prior to the commencement of the World Cup.
Chief selector George Bailey revealed Cummins has 'an undisplaced fracture of his left radius which requires six weeks rehabilitation', but believes the rest prior to the start of the tournament will do him good.
Australian captain Pat Cummins is currently nursing a wrist injury.
"We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign. There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation," said Bailey.
Australia will prepare for the World Cup with a five-match series against South Africa next month and the likes of Tanveer and Hardie are sure to be given the chance to impress during those matches.
While Tanveer has been a part of previous T20I tours for Australia, he is yet to win a debut and could be another spin option alongside Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa on the spin-friendly Indian pitches sides are expected to encounter.
Bailey believes the squad is well balanced and is confident Australia can claim a sixth World Cup title following their previous successes in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.
"This side has been extremely impressive for several years in limited-overs cricket. There is an enormous amount of skill and experience in the group, which you need in a World Cup," the chief selector further added.
Australia's preliminary World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
