ICC World Cup 2023: Revised Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 14 October

2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan clash is unlikely to take place on 15 October.
(Photo: PTI)
The revised schedule of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, 9 October. Nine fixtures have undergone date alterations, owing to a variety of reasons.
The highly anticipated clash between hosts India and neighbours Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on 15 October, has now been preponed to 14 October. This development takes place after concerns raised about the availability of necessary safety measures on 15 October, with it also being the first day of Navratri.
Revised fixtures of 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
England vs Bangladesh – 10 October, 10:30am
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 10 October, 2pm
Australia vs South Africa – 12 October, 2pm
New Zealand vs Bangladesh – 13 October, 2pm
India vs Pakistan – 14 October, 2pm
England vs Afghanistan – 15 October, 2pm
Australia vs Bangladesh – 11 November, 10:30am
England vs Pakistan – 11 November, 2pm
India vs Netherlands – 12 November, 2pm
