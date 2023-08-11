After Yuvraj Singh, No One Has Settled in Number 4 Position: Rohit Sharma

We Have To See How Rahul and Iyer Respond: Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Team India is busy solving the conundrum of who will bat at the No. 4 position. The two big names — Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul — seem to be the only choice if they get fit before the showpiece event.

"There were so many guys who came in and went out. But injuries kept them away or they were not available or someone lost form. Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather. Both had surgeries. I know, I had to undergo surgery once and how it feels afterwards, it is quite tough. We have to see, how they respond, what they do," the skipper said.

Rohit went on to state that no one is an automatic selection for the tournament, including himself, while also mentioning that the selection meeting will be conducted in a few days for the Asia Cup. "We have got a lot of names there. We will see what is the right combination for us to go in the World Cup but before (that) we have the Asia Cup," he said.