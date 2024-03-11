GG vs UPW WPL Live Streaming: Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will compete in a crucial match in the eighteenth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. According to the latest details mentioned on the schedule, the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 will be conducted on Monday, 11 March. Cricket fans in the country are waiting to watch both teams participate in the face-off. One should note the live-streaming details to know which team will win the competition today.

Fans can either watch the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 at the stadium after buying the tickets or follow the live streaming on the designated app. Make sure to note the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match timing to view it live. Fourth-placed UP Warriorz will play against Gujarat Giants after winning against Delhi Capitals by 1 run on 8 March.